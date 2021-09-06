Homrich & Berg Takes $2.27 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,537.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,589.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,459.24.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

