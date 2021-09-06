Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,303,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

