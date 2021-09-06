Houman Behzadi Sells 15,887 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,449,200.00.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -56.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 251.3% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 320.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.