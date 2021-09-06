Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,319.57. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

