HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HTGM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.44. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 161.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 143,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 88,388 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

