Hudock Inc. Acquires New Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,489,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of INFL stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.