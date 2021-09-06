Hudock Inc. Acquires New Position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $24,489,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of INFL stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.94. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

