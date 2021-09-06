Hudock Inc. Has $131,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $267.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.04. The company has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,162 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

