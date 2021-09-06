Hudock Inc. Has $168,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

