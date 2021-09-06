Hudock Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 291.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 438.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

