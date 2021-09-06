Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

