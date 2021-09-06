Hyper Finance Market Cap Reaches $230,014.82 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $230,014.82 and approximately $8,958.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00066843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00151092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.60 or 0.00208553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.67 or 0.07540941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,748.37 or 1.00299200 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.09 or 0.00965395 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.