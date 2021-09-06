Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Down 0.1%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

