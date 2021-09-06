Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,035 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,357 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,755,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after buying an additional 2,622,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of -772.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,195,992. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

