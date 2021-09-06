imbrex Price Up 64.4% This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $111,061.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, imbrex has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

