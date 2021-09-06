Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Sells $1,753,200.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LYFT stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LYFT. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

