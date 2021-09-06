Insider Selling: Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Sells £87,432.48 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Shares of LON:MCL opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Monday. Morses Club PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.96 million and a PE ratio of 374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Get Morses Club alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCL shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Morses Club from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.