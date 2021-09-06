Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Sells 3,436 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.