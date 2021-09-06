Insider Selling: PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) Insider Sells A$100,075.04 in Stock

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) insider Craig Baker sold 118,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60), for a total transaction of A$100,075.04 ($71,482.17).

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.89.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from PTB Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 6.06%. PTB Group’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

PTB Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aviation business in Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs and overhauls Pratt & Whitney PT6A/PT6T, Honeywell TPE331/T53, Bell Drivetrain, and GE M601 and H series turbine engines; provides engine maintenance contracts; and trades in aircraft airframes, turbine engines, and related parts.

