Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells 5,358 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $342.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 50.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,613,000 after buying an additional 59,055 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $276,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Roku by 13.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist raised their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

