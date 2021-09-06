Insider Selling: Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO Sells $2,497,050.00 in Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMSI opened at $4.98 on Monday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.66 million, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $3,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 484,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

