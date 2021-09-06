Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,865 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSP opened at $237.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

