Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Inspired Energy stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 19.20 ($0.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,099. Inspired Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a market capitalization of £186.97 million and a P/E ratio of -21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.05.

In other news, insider Sangita Shah purchased 128,205 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

