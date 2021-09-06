Insureum Trading Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $190,569.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00069112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00016902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00146896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00048202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00796222 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.