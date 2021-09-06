Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 583.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 156.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $256,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,339,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,919,823.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

