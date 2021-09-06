International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

