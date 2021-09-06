International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $150.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,404. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

