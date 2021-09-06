Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

