Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.4% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $64,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,624,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

