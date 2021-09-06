Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.39.

INVH stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

