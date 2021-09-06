IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

IRMD opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

