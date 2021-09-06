iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,664. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

