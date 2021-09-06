iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

