iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

