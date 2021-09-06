iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,536. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.