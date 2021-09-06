iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,009 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after buying an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after buying an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 74,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

