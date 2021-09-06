iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $53.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

