iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

