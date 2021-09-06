J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,200 Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUEM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $4.20 on Monday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

