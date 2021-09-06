J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after purchasing an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

