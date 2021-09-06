Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 8th

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 8th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 8th.

JAGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 103.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 267.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

