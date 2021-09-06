Jaguar Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 8th (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, September 8th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594,813. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.