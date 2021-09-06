Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €120.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.00 ($116.47).

EPA SAN opened at €87.85 ($103.35) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.45.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

