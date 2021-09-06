Jefferies Financial Group Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $36.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

ChargePoint stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $24,944,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

