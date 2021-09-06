Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

