Jet2 (LON:JET2) Earns Under Review Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of LON JET2 traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,174 ($15.34). 196,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,399. The firm has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.