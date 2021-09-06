Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

JET2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of JET2 traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.18) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,173 ($15.33). 189,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,383. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jet2 has a twelve month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.13.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

