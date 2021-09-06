JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

