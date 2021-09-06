JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 168,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. 27,739,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,785,590. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

