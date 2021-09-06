JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,000. Ternium comprises approximately 1.8% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.07% of Ternium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,052,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 9,758.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 47,916 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 36.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.66. 327,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

