Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

LON:JSG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 146.20 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 339,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,032. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.39). The firm has a market cap of £650.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.71.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

